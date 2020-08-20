Man dead after train collides with SUV near Portage la Prairie: Manitoba RCMP

A 71-year-old man is dead after a train crashed into the SUV he was in west of Portage la Prairie, Man.

RCMP said the crash happened Thursday around noon at Road 52 West, just north of the Trans-Canada Highway and about 20 kilometres west of Portage la Prairie.

Investigators believe the SUV, which was driven by the 71-year-old from Bagot, Man., was headed south when it was struck by an eastbound CN train.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are working with the CN police service on the investigation.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

Portage la Prairie is about 85 kilometres west of Winnipeg.