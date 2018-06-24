Boy, 4, is dead after tractor incident near Lorette, Man.

A four-year-old boy is dead following a tractor incident in the Rural Municipality of Tache.

St-Pierre-Jolys police say the incident happened while the boy was riding in a utility trailer being pulled behind an acreage tractor at a home roughly six kilometres north-west of Lorette, Man. around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The utility trailer was loaded with a water tank and the tractor was being driven by a 63-year-old woman from the RM of Tache at the time, according to police.

Police say the trailer came loose and rolled backwards into a ditch.

The boy was rushed to hospital where he later died.

St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP are investigating with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Lorette is 10 kilometres southeast of the perimeter highway.

