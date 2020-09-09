3 dead, driver in hospital after train collides with van in western Manitoba: RCMP

Three people are dead and one person is in hospital after a train and van collided in western Manitoba.

RCMP and CP police were called to Road 126 West, about a kilometre east of Strathclair, on Tuesday at about 11:30 a.m. after reports of a collision.

A van with four people inside was travelling north when it was hit by a westbound CP train, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Three passengers — a 19-year-old man from Dauphin, a 25-year-old man from Waywayseecappo First Nation, and a 45-year-old man from Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation — were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 27-year-old driver from Dauphin was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

RCMP and CP police continue to investigate.

