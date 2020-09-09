3 dead, driver in hospital after train collides with van in western Manitoba: RCMP
The 27-year-old driver was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning after a train struck the van he was driving, RCMP said. Three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.
Westbound train crashed into northbound vehicle east of Strathclair, Man.
Three people are dead and one person is in hospital after a train and van collided in western Manitoba.
RCMP and CP police were called to Road 126 West, about a kilometre east of Strathclair, on Tuesday at about 11:30 a.m. after reports of a collision.
A van with four people inside was travelling north when it was hit by a westbound CP train, police said in a news release Wednesday.
Three passengers — a 19-year-old man from Dauphin, a 25-year-old man from Waywayseecappo First Nation, and a 45-year-old man from Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation — were pronounced dead at the scene.
The 27-year-old driver from Dauphin was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
RCMP and CP police continue to investigate.
More from CBC Manitoba: