Woman stabbed to death in Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation

A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death in western Manitoba and another 26-year-old woman is charged with second-degree murder.

RCMP officers were called just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday to a residence in Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation and found a woman who had been stabbed and died.

Rennie Kristyna Williams was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Police did not say where Williams was arrested or if the women knew one another before the stabbing.

Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation is about 40 kilometres west of Brandon, Man., and 240 km west of Winnipeg.

