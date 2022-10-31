Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Man, 38, stabbed to death in Powerview-Pine Falls

A 38-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder after a stabbing in Pine Falls, Man.

CBC News ·
RCMP were called around 1 a.m. on Sunday to a house on Josse Street in Powerview-Pine Falls, where the victim and accused were both found. (David Bell/CBC)

RCMP were called around 1 a.m. Sunday to a house on Josse Street, in the Manitoba community about 90 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

The 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, where Sebastian Johnston, 19, was also found and taken into custody.

No further information is available as RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

