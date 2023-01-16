Woman, 23, fatally stabbed in Norway House: RCMP

A 23-year-old woman is dead and another woman has been arrested after a stabbing last Friday in northern Manitoba, RCMP say.

Police received a report of a stabbing around 2:45 p.m., Norway House RCMP said in a Monday news release.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The suspect, a 28-year-old woman from Norway House, has been taken into custody and charged with manslaughter.

