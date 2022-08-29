2nd-degree murder charge laid in fatal stabbing outside Mount Royal Hotel

A 20-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder a week after another man died from a stabbing in front of Winnipeg's Mount Royal Hotel.

Elijah Moneyas was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of Brian Edward Anderson, 40.

Anderson was stabbed around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 after a dispute outside the hotel, on Higgins Avenue east of Main Street, police said.

Police arrived at the hotel just after 3 a.m. and found Anderson, who was critically injured. He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The person who stabbed Anderson ran from the area before officers arrived, police said.

Moneyas was identified as a suspect and arrested on Blake Street, just off Gallagher Avenue, in the city's Weston neighbourhood.