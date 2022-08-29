Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
2nd-degree murder charge laid in fatal stabbing outside Mount Royal Hotel

A 20-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder a week after another man was found stabbed in front of Winnipeg's Mount Royal Hotel.

Brian Edward Anderson, 40, died after being found critically injured on Aug. 17

Three police officers are pictured outside a brick building that's surrounded in yellow tape. A police cruiser is pictured in the foregrond.
Police tape surrounds the road and sidewalk in front of the Mount Royal Hotel on Higgins Avenue in Winnipeg on Aug. 17 after Brian Edward Anderson was fatally stabbed. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Elijah Moneyas was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of Brian Edward Anderson, 40.

Anderson was stabbed around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 after a dispute outside the hotel, on Higgins Avenue east of Main Street, police said.

Police arrived at the hotel just after 3 a.m. and found Anderson, who was critically injured. He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The person who stabbed Anderson ran from the area before officers arrived, police said.

Moneyas was identified as a suspect and arrested on Blake Street, just off Gallagher Avenue, in the city's Weston neighbourhood.

