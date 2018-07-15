32-year-old fatally stabbed in Dauphin, Man.

A 29-year-old man is in custody after a fatal stabbing in Dauphin, Man. early Saturday morning.

Dauphin RCMP responded to reports of a stabbing at about 3 a.m. in the 100 block of 9th Avenue SW, according to a news release issued Sunday.

They found a 32-year-old man dead inside in the home.

A man from Fishing Lake First Nation, Sask. was arrested at the scene and charged with manslaughter.

He was remanded into custody and is set to appear in Dauphin Provincial Court on Monday.

More from CBC Manitoba: