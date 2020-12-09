Skip to Main Content
2 die in snowmobile crash in northern Manitoba

A man and woman are dead after being thrown from a snowmobile that crashed into a dock in northern Manitoba.

Couple thrown from machine when it hit dock, police say

Orinthia Babb · CBC News ·
Manitoba RCMP are investigating a double-fatal snowmobile crash in Norway House. (Shannon VanRaes/Reuters)

The 20-year old man and 19-year old woman were going south on the ice near Mission Island in Norway House, about 460 kilometres north of Winnipeg, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, RCMP said.

Neither were wearing helmets at the time and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

RCMP are continuing to investigate. 

