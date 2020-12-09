2 die in snowmobile crash in northern Manitoba
A man and woman are dead after being thrown from a snowmobile that crashed into a dock in northern Manitoba.
Couple thrown from machine when it hit dock, police say
The 20-year old man and 19-year old woman were going south on the ice near Mission Island in Norway House, about 460 kilometres north of Winnipeg, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, RCMP said.
Neither were wearing helmets at the time and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
RCMP are continuing to investigate.
