2 die in snowmobile crash in northern Manitoba

A man and woman are dead after being thrown from a snowmobile that crashed into a dock in northern Manitoba.

The 20-year old man and 19-year old woman were going south on the ice near Mission Island in Norway House, about 460 kilometres north of Winnipeg, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, RCMP said.

Neither were wearing helmets at the time and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

RCMP are continuing to investigate.

