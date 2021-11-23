Man, 48, dies from injuries after snowmobile collision northeast of Winnipeg

A 48-year-old man has died after being seriously injured in a snowmobile collision near Highway 59 last week, Manitoba RCMP say.

A witness told Selkirk RCMP that while travelling south on the highway at about 9:40 p.m. last Thursday, she saw the snowmobile driving at high speed while crossing over Goodman Drive in the rural municipality of St. Clements, just northeast of Winnipeg, a Tuesday RCMP news release said.

She told police that she saw the snowmobile fly through the air, at which point the driver lost control, then rolled.

The witness turned around, located the driver and called 911.

The driver, who was wearing a helmet at the time, was rushed to hospital in serious condition. On Monday, he died from his injuries, RCMP say.

This is the second fatal snowmobile collision in less than a week, after a 57-year-old man died Sunday in Portage la Prairie.