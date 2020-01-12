Skip to Main Content
1 dead after fatal shooting at downtown hotel, police say
Manitoba

1 dead after fatal shooting at downtown hotel, police say

A Winnipeg police officer said no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

1 person dead, 2 taken to hospital in critical condition: Winnipeg Police Service

CBC News ·
Winnipeg police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Windsor Hotel Sunday morning that killed one person and sent two more to hospital. ( Caitlyn Gowriluk/ CBC )

One person is dead following a shooting at the Windsor Hotel early Sunday morning, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to the scene on Garry Street at 2:53 a.m., a Winnipeg Police Service officer told CBC News.

Two people were taken to hospital in critical condition and are recovering, and one person died from their injuries.

No arrests have been made.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories