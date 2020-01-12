1 dead after fatal shooting at downtown hotel, police say
A Winnipeg police officer said no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
One person is dead following a shooting at the Windsor Hotel early Sunday morning, Winnipeg police say.
Officers were called to the scene on Garry Street at 2:53 a.m., a Winnipeg Police Service officer told CBC News.
Two people were taken to hospital in critical condition and are recovering, and one person died from their injuries.
No arrests have been made.