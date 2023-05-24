18-year-old shot and killed by police in Portage la Prairie, RCMP say

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed by police in Portage la Prairie, Man., early Wednesday morning.

RCMP were called to a domestic disturbance around 1:05 a.m. at an apartment building on Hazel Bay in the city about 80 kilometres west of Winnipeg, Mounties said later Wednesday in a news release.

Officers found a woman safe in another apartment.

When they went to the man's apartment, police "were confronted with a weapon," the release said.

The officers deployed their stun guns and one shot a gun. The Portage la Prairie man was later pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said.

One officer had minor physical injuries.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, the province's police watchdog, is investigating the shooting.