Boy, 15, killed in shooting in west Winnipeg

A 15-year-old boy is dead and a 17-year-old is in hospital after both were shot early Monday in Winnipeg's St. James neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called around 1 a.m. to Amherst Street, between Bruce and Portage avenues, where both teens were found.

The 15-year-old was rushed to hospital in critical condition and died.

The 17-year-old went to hospital in unstable condition and has since been upgraded to stable.

Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS(8477).

