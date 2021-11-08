Driver dies, passenger and 2 children thrown from car during rollover in West Interlake

A woman died and a man and two boys are in hospital after the woman lost control of the vehicle she was driving, causing the car to roll and all four people to be thrown out, Manitoba RCMP said.

Police were called to a collision on Highway 325 West, about 16 kilometres west of Ashern in the rural municipality of West Interlake, on Saturday morning at about 7 a.m., RCMP said in a news release on Monday.

Investigators believe the driver veered onto the shoulder of the road and struck an entrance driveway to a field, which caused the vehicle to flip several times.

All four occupants of the vehicle — the woman who was driving, a man and two boys — were ejected. None of them were wearing seatbelts, police say.

The 31-year-old woman from Ebb and Flow First Nation was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 33-year-old man from Pinaymootang First Nation and two boys in the back seat, ages six and two, were all taken to hospital in Winnipeg. They remain in stable condition.

Police are continuing the investigation with the RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist.

