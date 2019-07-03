Man dies after speeding, swerving truck rolls on highway

A man is dead after a pickup truck went off a Manitoba highway near Thompson and rolled several times.

RCMP were called around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday about an erratic driver on Highway 6, about 50 kilometres south of the northern Manitoba city.

They were told a black pickup truck was driving at high speed and swerving in and out of traffic, police said.

As officers were responding, another call came in about a rollover that had just occurred.

The lone occupant of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. (Submitted by Brent Sharp)

The 30-year-old driver — who was the lone occupant of the pickup — was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP did not release his name but said he was from Winnipeg.

Police believe he was not wearing a seatbelt.

