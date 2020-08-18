Teen killed in rollover on Manitoba road near Virden: RCMP
A man died after he was thrown from his vehicle when it rolled over near the intersection of Provincial Road 257 and Highway 1 late Monday night.
Alcohol considered a factor in Monday night crash that killed 18-year-old from Russell, RCMP say
An 18-year-old from Russell, Man., is dead after he was thrown from his vehicle when it rolled over near Virden late Monday night, RCMP say.
The man was driving east near the intersection of Provincial Road 257 and Highway 1, just east of Virden, when he lost control in a curve and rolled into the ditch, Manitoba RCMP said in a news release.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol is believed to have played a role, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
Virden is about 270 kilometres west of Winnipeg.
