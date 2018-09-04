Fatal rollover in southern Manitoba claims life of man, 53

A 53-year-old driver died on Friday when it appears he lost control of his pickup truck on a gravel road northwest of Lowe Farm.

Morris RCMP responded at 1:40 p.m. to the single-vehicle rollover about 65 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

The man was driving north on Provincial Road 336, one kilometre north of Highway 23, when he seemingly lost control on the gravel, careening off the road and rolling several times, police said.

He was pronounced dead when first responders arrived. His passenger, a 53-year-old woman, who like the man is from the municipality of Rhineland, was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Seatbelts were in use and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

A forensic collision reconstructionist is helping with the investigation.

More from CBC Manitoba: