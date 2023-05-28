Winnipeg woman, 23, dead after single-vehicle rollover on Highway 9: RCMP

A Winnipeg woman is dead and another was injured after their vehicle rolled over into a ditch in Manitoba's Interlake region on Sunday, Mounties say.

RCMP responded to the single-vehicle rollover in Sandy Hook, Man., at the intersection of Highway 9 and 9th Avenue, around 6 a.m., according to a Sunday a news release.

The community is located about 74 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

The two women who were in the vehicle are both from Winnipeg, Mounties say. They were headed south before the vehicle exited the roadway, entered the ditch and rolled.

The 20-year-old driver sustained minor injuries in the incident, but the 23-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene of the rollover, RCMP say.

Gimli RCMP are investigating the incident with a forensic collision reconstructionist, according to the release.

