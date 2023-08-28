Woman, 50, killed in rollover on Matheson Island in Lake Winnipeg

A vehicle rollover claimed the life of a 50-year-old woman on the weekend in Manitoba's Interlake area.

The woman was a passenger in a pickup truck that crashed just after 5 p.m. Saturday on Lakeview Road, located on Matheson Island.

When RCMP arrived, the truck was in a ditch, where it had rolled after hitting a fence.

The driver, a 41-year-old man from Winnipeg, was able to get himself out of the truck and was being helped by bystanders, police said. He was not physically injured.

The woman, from Thompson, was still inside the truck where she was pronounced dead.

The man was arrested on scene for impaired driving and taken back to the RCMP detachment in Gimli, where he provided samples of his breath for analysis.

He was held in custody overnight and released the following day with a court appearance set for November, when he will face charges of impaired driving causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

