Woman, 3-year-old boy killed in rollover south of Bloodvein: Manitoba RCMP

A 29-year-old woman and three-year-old boy are dead following a single-vehicle rollover in eastern Manitoba on Monday.

Around 3:35 p.m., Bloodvein RCMP were called to a collision about eight kilometres south of Loon Straits on Rice River Road, which runs along the east side of Lake Winnipeg.

Four people were travelling in the vehicle on their way to Bloodvein First Nation when the vehicle went off the road and rolled, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

The 29-year-old woman and the boy were pronounced dead at the scene. A 30-year-old man and an eight-year-old girl were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Bloodvein is just over 200 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

