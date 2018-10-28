Point Douglas fire that killed 2 people was not arson, police say

Police say they believe the fire that killed two people in Point Douglas Friday was not criminal in nature.

But police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with four other fires that broke out in the same area at around the same time.

These fires don't appear to be connected to the blaze that killed an elderly woman and an 11-year-old girl, which broke out around 2 a.m. Friday in a two-storey home on Prince Edward Street

Another woman and a 17-year-old male escaped by jumping from the second floor and into the arms of neighbours.​

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the woman and teen had already escaped. The house was fully engulfed in flames and firefighters couldn't get inside the home to search for the two others.

The major crime unit has concluded their investigation into the fire, but a cause has not yet been released. The Office of the Fire Commissioner is still completing its investigation.

There were reports of four other fires in Point Douglas around the same time.

They included a fire to a mattress in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue, a fire to a second mattress in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue, a fire in a detached garage in the 100 block of Lorne Avenue, and fire to a chair on a porch in the 100 block of Granville Street.

A 16-year-old is in custody, and is facing four counts of arson, as well as theft charges.

