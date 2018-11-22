Skip to Main Content
Electrical failure to blame for blaze that killed 12-year-old, grandmother: fire commissioner

Electrical failure to blame for blaze that killed 12-year-old, grandmother: fire commissioner

A fatal fire that claimed the life of a an 82-year-old woman and her 12-year-old granddaughter last month has been determined to be accidental in nature.

Winnipeg woman, 82, and granddaughter died in the North Point Douglas fire last month

Austin Grabish · CBC News ·
Nicola Anna Ida Pangman-Klaric, 12, and her grandma Maria Klaric were killed in a North Point Douglas house fire last month. (Submitted by Cliff Pangman)

A fatal house fire last month that claimed the life of a much-loved Winnipeg woman and her 12-year-old granddaughter in North Point Douglas has been determined to be accidental in nature.

An electrical failure in a light fixture on the main floor of Maria Klaric's home is to blame for the Oct. 26 fire that killed the 82-year-old and her granddaughter Nicola Anna Ida Pangman-Klaric, the fire commissioner's office said Thursday.

The fire left the community devastated and speculation about its cause quickly swirled, after four other fires in the neighbourhood were set that morning.

Mattresses, a chair and a garage were burned. Police have charged a 16-year-old boy with setting those fires.

By the time fire crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. (Erin Brohman/CBC)

Nicola was remembered by her parents as an award-winning student who had already touched many lives in her tight-knit community.

Her grandmother was also remembered after the fire as a caring woman, who hardly ever spent any money on herself and instead put her family first, giving what little leftover cash she had to her church.

One of Maria's daughters and her grandson were also in the home at the time of the early morning fire, but were able to escape in time.

The fire caused an estimated $340,000 in damage. A spokesperson for the fire commissioner couldn't say if smoke detectors were working the morning of the fire.

About the Author

Austin Grabish

Reporter

​Austin Grabish is a reporter for CBC News in Winnipeg​ where he files for TV, web and radio. ​​Born and raised in Manitoba, Austin has had an itch for news since he was young. He landed his first byline when he was just 18. Before joining CBC, he reported for several outlets with work running across the country.​ Email: austin.grabish@cbc.ca

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories