Cracked wing assembly blamed for float plane crash that killed 3

A crack in the wing assembly caused a float plane to break up while in flight and crash near Little Grand Rapids in 2019, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada says.

The pilot and two passengers died in the Oct. 26 crash. It took several days for an RCMP dive team to find the bodies of the three men — a 42-year-old passenger, 49-year-old passenger and the 39-year-old pilot.

Police have not named any of the men but the owners of Blue Water Aviation, which owned the plane, identified the pilot as Jonathan Friesen.

The TSB report, released Wednesday, says a fatigue fracture had developed in one of the upper right wing lift strut assemblies of the de Havilland DHC-3 Otter aircraft.

Jonathan Friesen was the pilot of the float plane that crashed. He was one of three men who died. (Blue Water Aviation)

The plane left Bissett Water Aerodrome around 7:45 a.m. on a flight to Little Grand Rapids with the three men and about 363 kilograms (800 pounds) of freight.

While on approach to land on Family Lake about an hour later, the aircraft's right wing separated from the fuselage, the report says.

The plane went into a nose dive, hit the water and was destroyed by the impact.

This image from the Transportation Safety Board report shows the wreckage site and final flight path (marked in yellow). (Transportation Safety Board)

It was later determined that the required visual inspections, as prescribed by maintenance manuals, did not identify the types of cracks that could form in the wing lift strut attachment fittings, the report says.

Following the crash, the TSB issued an advisory, requesting Transport Canada work with Viking Air (the manufacturer of the DHC-3) to revise the maintenance manuals. Transport Canada then issued directive requiring enhanced inspections of DHC-3 wing lift strut assemblies.

Little Grand Rapids is about 270 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.