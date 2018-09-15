Skip to Main Content
Man, 37, dead after rear-ending semi on Perimeter Highway: RCMP

A 37-year-old man is dead after a collision on Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway Friday morning. 

Crash happened at Waverley Street intersection just before 9 a.m.

RCMP are investigating after a fatal crash on the Perimeter Highway near Waverley Street Friday morning. (CBC)

RCMP responded to the crash at Waverley Street and the south Perimeter Highway just before 9 a.m. 

They say the victim was driving a car westbound on the highway when it hit the back of a semi-trailer that was stopped at a traffic light. 

The driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the man was not wearing a seatbelt. 

The 34-year-old driver of the semi was not injured.

RCMP continue to investigate.

