Pedestrian hit, killed in south Winnipeg
A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle Monday night in south Winnipeg.
Crash happened just before 9 p.m. at Bison Drive and Markham Road
Police were called to Bison Drive and Markham Road just before 9 p.m.
The intersection was closed for about eight hours as investigators examined the scene. It reopened shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Police continue to investigate and have not released any additional information about the victim.
