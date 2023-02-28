Content
Pedestrian hit, killed in south Winnipeg

A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle Monday night in south Winnipeg.

Crash happened just before 9 p.m. at Bison Drive and Markham Road

Police sirens, which are flashing red and blue.
A man died after being hit by a vehicle Monday night in Winnipeg. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Police were called to Bison Drive and Markham Road just before 9 p.m.

The intersection was closed for about eight hours as investigators examined the scene. It reopened shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Police continue to investigate and have not released any additional information about the victim.

