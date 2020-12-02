Girl, 15, dies after being hit by car in western Manitoba

A 15-year-old girl died after she was hit by a vehicle while walking on a rural road in western Manitoba.

RCMP were called just before 9:30 p.m. Monday to the collision off of Road 95 W., near Highway 1, in the municipality of North Cypress-Langford, about 180 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

A 17-year-old boy was driving the vehicle on a private road when it hit the girl, who was walking along the same road, police said.

The girl was rushed to hospital but died from her injuries.

Both teens are from the small nearby community of Douglas, RCMP said.

Police, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist, continue to investigate.

