Girl, 4, hit by car with mother in Winnipeg, has died

A four-year-old girl, in critical condition since she and her mother were hit by a car in Winnipeg on Monday, has died.

The woman and girl — newcomers to Canada — were hit while in a crosswalk at Isabel Street and Alexander Avenue around noon Monday.

In a statement posted to Facebook on Wednesday, the executive director of the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba (IRCOM) identified the first names of the girl and her mother as Galila and Genet.

"On behalf of the IRCOM family, I wish to express our deepest condolences to the family on the loss of little Galila, and the continued pain endured by her mother, Genet, who was also a victim of Monday's accident. Our prayers are with you all," Dorota Blumczynska said in the statement.

She also thanked first responders who tried to save the girl's life.

"Please know that we are here with you, that all of Winnipeg loves and supports you, and that we can and will help carry even the smallest bit of sorrow with you through these trying times," the statement said.

The girl and her mother were crossing Isabel when they were hit by a car around noon Monday. (Warren Kay/CBC)

Galila and her mother were a block away from Dufferin elementary school, where they were headed to meet the girl's six-year-old brother for a lunch break.

The mother remains in critical but stable condition in hospital and is expected to recover, though "there will be a great deal of hardship," Blumczynska earlier told CBC News.

She said the mother suffered extensive lower body injuries.

The family is from Eritrea and just arrived in the city last month, Blumczynska said.

They spent a decade in refugee camps in Israel and other countries before arriving in Canada and eventually becoming tenants of IRCOM, which runs a transitional housing complex just south of the intersection where the two were hit.

Police are still investigating the incident and have not arrested or charged anyone.

They believe several people may have witnessed it and are asking them to come forward.

As well, they are asking businesses in the area to review their security camera footage and for the drivers of buses, trucks and garbage trucks to check their dash cameras, in case they captured the crash.

Tips can be made to the Winnipeg police traffic division at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).