Police looking for pedestrian, drivers who might have passed intersection of fatal crash

Police are asking for help from anyone who was driving near a north Winnipeg intersection on the night of a crash that killed a pedestrian.

Investigators are also looking to speak to a female pedestrian who was in the area of Henry Avenue south of Higgins Avenue around when another woman was found seriously injured on the road on May 17, the Winnipeg Police Service said on Sunday in a news release.

Police also released a photo of the pedestrian they're hoping to talk to.

The woman who was found lying injured in the roadway that night, who police said earlier this week still had not been identified, was taken in critical condition to hospital, where she died.

People who were driving near the intersection between 11 and 11:30 p.m. that evening and might have footage from a dash cam are also asked to contact police.

Anyone with information can contact the police traffic division at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.