Dauphin man dies after motorcycle crash in southwestern Manitoba

A man from Dauphin is dead after a motorcycle crash near Roblin, Man., Monday afternoon.

RCMP say the man was riding a motorcycle in a group of four along Highway 482 near the Shellmouth Dam when he hit loose gravel, struck the guardrail, and was thrown from his motorcycle.

Police were called about the collision at around 4:15 p.m.

The 49-year-old man was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries.

Police say alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the collision.

