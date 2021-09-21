Person dies in Winnipeg house fire, another person escapes

A house fire claimed the life of one person in a central Winnipeg neighbourhood early Tuesday, while a second person managed to escape.

Emergency crews were called just after 8:30 a.m. to the home on Young Street, between Sargent and Ellice avenues in the Spence neighbourhood.

When they arrived, smoke was pouring from a bungalow, a news release from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service stated. They also found the one resident who was able to get out.

Crews attacked the fire and declared it under control at by 9 a.m.

Once they were able to get inside and search the house, they found the other resident. That person was declared dead at the scene.

No information was provided on the age or sex of the person who died.

An investigation is underway into the fire. Damage estimates are not available at this time.

