House fire leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

One person is dead and another is in hospital in critical condition after they were unable to escape a house fire Tuesday morning in Winnipeg's North End.

Two dead cats were also found by emergency crews when they responded to the fire just before 7 a.m. in a single family bungalow on Boyd Avenue, off Powers Street.

Fire chief John Lane did not have information on the ages or genders of the people, but said both were adults.

The small house was engulfed in heavy flames and smoke and it was only after crews were able to gain control that they could get inside where they found the victims, he said.

"We had reports right away of possibly somebody trapped inside. Crews made immediate entry and did locate actually two people," said Lane, who estimated the house to be 400–500 square feet.

Two people and two cats were trapped in a burning house in Winnipeg on Tuesday morning. One person and both cats died, the other person remains in hospital. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The fire was declared under control just before 8 a.m. and its cause is now under investigation.

The fire caused significant flame, smoke and water damage, but no dollar amount has been released.

It is not known whether the house was equipped with working smoke alarms, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said in a news release.