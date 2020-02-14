Human remains found following rural Manitoba house fire

RCMP say officers found human remains after firefighters put out a fire in a home near Riding Mountain National Park Friday.

Mounties were called to a home in Newdale, Man., about 225 kilometres west of Winnipeg, at 5:40 a.m., according to a news release issued Friday afternoon.

Once the fire was brought under control and extinguished, firefighters went into the home and found unidentified human remains.

No other injuries were reported.

RCMP are investigating with the office of the fire commissioner.

More from CBC Manitoba: