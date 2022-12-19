Man found dead after house fire in Manitoba cottage country
The body of a man was recovered from a home following a fire north of Winnipeg in cottage country east of Lake Winnipeg.
Cause of fire in Traverse Bay remains under investigation, RCMP say
Emergency crews were called just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday to a house on Leon Drive in the community of Traverse Bay, just off of Highway 59.
Once the fire was put out, firefighters found the man, a news release from RCMP says.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
