Man found dead after house fire in Manitoba cottage country

The body of a man was recovered from a home after a fire north of Winnipeg in cottage country east of Lake Winnipeg.

Emergency crews were called just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday to a house on Leon Drive in the community of Traverse Bay, just off of Highway 59.

Once the fire was put out, firefighters found the man, a news release from RCMP says.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

