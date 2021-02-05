66-year-old dies after being trapped on 2nd storey by house fire in La Broquerie, Man.

A 66-year-old man died in a house fire Thursday afternoon because he couldn't escape from the second storey of the building, RCMP say.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Mounties from Steinbach, Man., responded to a call about a fire on Des Pignons Street in La Broquerie, a community just over 60 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

The home was engulfed in flames by the time officers arrived. Neighbours at the scene told police the homeowner was seen earlier in the second-storey window, but the fire stopped him from escaping.

Firefighters arrived and put out the fire. Once the fire was out, crews entered the ruins and found the homeowner.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, RCMP said.

Steinbach RCMP and the Manitoba Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.

