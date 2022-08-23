Woman found dead inside house after fire extinguished in Manitoba community

A woman was found dead inside a home after firefighters extinguished a blaze and went inside to look around.

Crews were called to the fire just before 4:30 a.m. Monday in the village of Ethelbert, Man., about 300 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

No information about the age of the woman or extent of the fire was provided by RCMP.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

More news from CBC Manitoba: