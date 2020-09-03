2 die in house fire in northern Manitoba

Two people died and two others escaped a house that went up in flames in northern Manitoba on Thursday.

The house on Cross Lake First Nation was engulfed in fire when emergency crews arrived just before 4 a.m.

There were four adults inside when the fire started, RCMP said. Two got out safely but two were found dead inside once the fire had been extinguished.

No information was given about the exact ages or genders of the people who died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cross Lake — the Cree community name is Pimicikamak — is about 540 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

More news from CBC Manitoba: