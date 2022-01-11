Man, 51, found dead inside burned home in western Manitoba

A 51-year-old man was found dead inside his home Tuesday morning following a fire in rural Manitoba.

Emergency crews were called around 8:30 a.m. about the fire at a residence on Fourth Avenue in the community of Bowsman — about 15 kilometres north of Swan River in the province's western edge, close to the Saskatchewan border.

Heavy smoke was coming from the house when officers arrived, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release. They were told by family members that the homeowner was believed to still be inside.



Firefighters arrived and began putting the fire out. Once they were able to get inside, they located man. He was taken out but pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

