Man, 22, killed in hit-and-run near Powerview-Pine Falls

A 22-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run crash on a Manitoba road early Monday, police say.

The young man from Bloodvein, Man., was found on Highway 304, about 15 kilometres north of Powerview-Pine Falls, after officers got a call about the crash around 5:35 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle that hit him had already fled the area, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Powerview-Pine Falls is about 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Police ask witnesses or anyone with information about what happened to call Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online.