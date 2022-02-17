Man dead after hit-and run collision in Pauingassi First Nation

A 37-year-old woman is facing multiple charges following a hit-and-run collision that left a man dead in Pauingassi First Nation early Wednesday morning.

The vehicle-pedestrian collision was reported to Little Grand Rapids RCMP at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say a 24-year-old man was walking on the main road in Pauingassi when he was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle then slid into a snowbank.

The driver was not at the scene when police arrived and is believed to have fled on foot, according to an RCMP news release.

The victim was taken to the community's nursing station, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was identified as a 37-year-old woman from the community and was arrested at her home.

She was taken to the Little Grand Rapids detachment, where officers took samples of her breath and found her to be over the legal alcohol limit for operating a vehicle.

She's been charged with impaired driving causing death and failing to stop after an accident.

She was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Winnipeg Friday.

Pauingassi First Nation is a remote fly-in community which is about 280 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.