Calgary man charged in hit-and-run that killed 15-year-old boy near Lockport, Man.

Police have laid charged 29-year-old Justin Little, of Calgary Alta. in connection to a fatal hit-and-run near Lockport, Man., that killed a 15-year-old boy Friday.

The boy had been riding his bike with another 15-year-old boy on the shoulder of Donald Road near Highway 9 in the rural municipality of St. Andrews. Police say, around 11:45 p.m. a vehicle swerved off the roadway and struck them, throwing the boys into the ditch.

One of the boys was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run Aug. 10, 2018 northeast of Winnipeg. Police believe the driver was impaired. (Submitted/Brent Polson)

Police say Little fled the scene of the crash on foot but was located quickly with the help of police dogs.

On Saturday RCMP said they believe the vehicle involved in the crash had previously been stolen in Winnipeg and the driver was impaired by drugs when he hit the two boys.

On Sunday RCMP announced 14 charges have been laid against Little, including:

Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, by a drug, Causing Death

Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, by a drug, Causing Bodily Harm

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Death

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm

Failure to remain at the scene of an accident where a person is deceased

Failure to remain at the scene of an accident where a person is injured

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

Mischief under $5000

Fail to comply with Recognizance (6 counts)

Little has been remanded into custody.

More from CBC Manitoba:

