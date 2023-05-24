26-year-old killed in highway crash after swerving to avoid debris, police say

A 26-year-old woman is dead after she lost control of her vehicle while swerving to avoid debris on the road, colliding with a pickup truck in the opposite lane.

RCMP were called around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Highway 52, about halfway between Steinbach and La Broquerie.

The woman, who was alone in her vehicle, was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The pickup truck had four people inside. The 28-year-old man who was driving was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The three other occupants were not injured, RCMP said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said in a news release.

