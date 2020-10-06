19-year-old dies in head-on crash in southern Manitoba

A 19-year-old man is dead and a 33-year-old man is in hospital after a Monday morning crash in southern Manitoba.

RCMP were called out around 8 a.m. Monday to Highway 2 North, between highways 41 and 43, at the crest of a hill in the Pembina Valley.

An SUV, driven by the 19-year-old, was on fire and upside down in the middle of the road when officers arrived, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 33-year-old, the driver of a pickup truck hauling an empty cattle trailer, was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both men were the only people in their vehicles.

Police said the two vehicles crashed head-on.

Alcohol was not a factor, though it appears speed may have been, RCMP said, adding it is unknown at this point in the investigation if the 19-year-old was wearing a seatbelt.

A forensic collision reconstructionist is helping with the ongoing investigation.

