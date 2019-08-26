Crash kills 52-year-old driver in Interlake

A man died in a single-vehicle crash on a highway in the Interlake region.

Fisher Branch RCMP were called to the crash Friday at the intersection of Highway 224 and Jackhead Road.

It appears an SUV failed to stop at the intersection and hit the embankment, RCMP said in a news release.

The 52-year-old man driving the vehicle, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, RCMP said.

The crash is under investigation.

