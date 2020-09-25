Head-on crash leaves 2 dead in western Manitoba

Two people are dead after a head-on crash on Highway 10 in western Manitoba Thursday night.

A 24-year-old man from the rural municipality of Mountain and a 41-year-old woman from Swan River were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were the sole occupants of each vehicle, RCMP said.

Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, which happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday near the community of Bowsman, about 280 kilomtres northwest of Brandon.

An RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

