Man, 56, dies in single-vehicle crash on Highway 8 early Sunday morning

A 56-year-old man from the Interlake region is dead after his vehicle hit an embankment early Sunday morning.

Arborg RCMP responded to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 8 around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, a news release says.

The collision happened about eight kilometres north of Riverton, in the rural municipality of Bifrost.

The driver was travelling south when he left the road, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arborg RCMP, the RCMP's criminal collision investigation team and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.

