Man dead, driver charged after fatal highway collision on Hwy 7

A 23-year-old man from the rural municipality of St. Andrews has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after a fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 7 Sunday afternoon.

RCMP say they believe a pickup truck driven by the 23-year-old man was heading westbound on Road 107 North, approximately five kilometres south of Fraserwood, in the RM of Armstrong.

The driver entered the intersection and collided with a minivan heading southbound being driven by a 66-year-old man from Winnipeg.

The minivan was carrying six people, including a 38-year-old man from Fisher River who was ejected from the vehicle, and died at the scene. The remaining passengers in the minivan were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The 23-year-old man and his passenger suffered only minor injuries and were treated on scene. He was arrested and taken into police custody. He is now facing five counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and one count of dangerous driving causing death.