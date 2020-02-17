Charges pending against SUV driver in head-on highway crash that left 1 dead, 2 in hospital: RCMP

Charges are pending against the driver of an SUV that struck a vehicle with two people from La Broquerie, Man., on a two-way highway, leaving its passenger dead and both drivers in hospital.

The fatal collision occurred on Saturday evening, just east of Steinbach, Man., RCMP said in a news release issued on Sunday.

Police were called to a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 52 around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

An 81-year-old woman, who was a passenger of the car that was hit, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of that car, a 78-year-old man, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV, a 29-year-old man from Steinbach, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The initial investigation by police has determined that an SUV going westbound on the road was attempting to pass a vehicle when it collided head-on with another car travelling in the eastbound lane.

Police said charges are pending.

Steinbach RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are continuing to investigate.

Police are asking witnesses and anyone with additional information to contact 204-326-1234.

