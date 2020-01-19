No seatbelts in crash that killed 1, injured 2 on icy highway near Lake Winnipeg: RCMP

A man is dead and two others are seriously injured after a head-on collision on Highway 11 near the southern banks of Lake Winnipeg Saturday evening.

RCMP responded to the crash around 5:40 p.m. The initial investigation determined a car heading west on Highway 11, about four kilometres east of Highway 59, collided head-on with a truck travelling east, Mounties said.

The intersection of the two highways is about 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

The 19-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said. The 16-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries. RCMP said it's believed neither were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Both are from the nearby community of Traverse Bay, Man.

The 65-year-old truck driver was also taken to hospital with serious injuries. RCMP said the man is from St-Georges, Man., which is about 30 kilometres southeast of Traverse Bay.

RCMP said it does not believe alcohol played a role in the crash. However, poor visibility and icy conditions likely did.

Powerview RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.