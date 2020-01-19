No seatbelts in crash that killed 1, injured 2 on icy highway near Lake Winnipeg: RCMP
Poor visibility, icy conditions contributed to collision, Mounties say
A man is dead and two others are seriously injured after a head-on collision on Highway 11 near the southern banks of Lake Winnipeg Saturday evening.
RCMP responded to the crash around 5:40 p.m. The initial investigation determined a car heading west on Highway 11, about four kilometres east of Highway 59, collided head-on with a truck travelling east, Mounties said.
The intersection of the two highways is about 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.
The 19-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said. The 16-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries. RCMP said it's believed neither were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Both are from the nearby community of Traverse Bay, Man.
The 65-year-old truck driver was also taken to hospital with serious injuries. RCMP said the man is from St-Georges, Man., which is about 30 kilometres southeast of Traverse Bay.
RCMP said it does not believe alcohol played a role in the crash. However, poor visibility and icy conditions likely did.
Powerview RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.