Winnipeg police arrest 3 people in connection with fatal Furby Street shooting

Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Cory Roger Roulette, 38, in a home in Winnipeg's West End late last month.

Kyle Alex Harper, 25, Ramona Harriette Harper, 21, and Tyson Bradley Harper, 19 — all of Winnipeg — have been charged with second-degree murder, among other offences, Winnipeg police said in a Wednesday news release.

Police said none of the three accused knew Roulette.

Shortly after midnight on Aug. 26, officers were called to a home on Furby Street, between Ellice and Sargent avenues, after reports of a man being shot.

They found Roulette in an unresponsive state, suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers performed CPR before paramedics arrived and rushed him to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the three accused forced their way into the Furby home, where they confronted and shot Rouellette.�

Kyle Harper was arrested on Aug. 26. The other two accused were arrested last Friday.

On top of second-degree murder, Kyle Harper was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or ammunition, and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order. He also had a warrant out for his arrest for missing a court appearance on another matter, police said.

He and Tyson Harper were also charged with failing to comply with conditions of release orders.

No further arrests are expected in the case, police said.

They continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS), or to send a secure tip online .

