RCMP investigate fatal house fire in RM of Westlake-Gladstone

A 24-year-old man is dead after a house fire at a rural residence in the RM of Westlake-Gladstone, south west of Lake Manitoba, according to a news release from the RCMP

Police responded to the fire on Feb. 27 around 6:30 p.m. on 71 Road West, RCMP said.

Family members of the man came to the house and noticed flames coming from the home, according to the RCMP's initial investigation.

One of the family members went inside and pulled the man out of the house. He was pronounced dead on scene, RCMP said.

Nobody else was in the house at the time.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined but is not believed to be suspicious. Spruce Plains RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.

More from CBC Manitoba: